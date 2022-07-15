Girl Rushed to Hospital After Being Struck by Car in Manahawkin NJ

A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Route 72 in Stafford Township.

Stafford Township Police say the accident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday evening near West Bay Avenue.

Police say a vehicle driven by Dale Ritchie, 22, of Manahawkin, was merging onto Route 72 westbound from West Bay Avenue. His vehicle struck a 15-year-old girl from Manahawkin. Police say, "She had been attempting to cross Route 72 from the Holliday Inn with a group of friends when she was struck."

Police say the girl was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center, then later flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center with head and lower body injuries. There has been no update on her condition. Police have not released her identity.

The accident remains under investigation.

SOURCE: Stafford Township Police Department.

