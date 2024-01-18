Millville Police Release Photos in Shoplifting Investigation

Police in Millville are asking for the public's help identifying photos of people in reference to a shoplifting investigation.

Police hope to identify three caught on camera in Millville

Millville Police aren't releasing many details about the investigation, but they've posted these photos on Facebook:

If you can help the police, you're urged to call (856) 825-7010. You can also reach out through the department's Facebook page.

SOURCE: Millville Police Department.

