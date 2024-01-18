Millville Police Release Photos in Shoplifting Investigation
Police in Millville are asking for the public's help identifying photos of people in reference to a shoplifting investigation.
Get our free mobile app
Police hope to identify three caught on camera in Millville
Millville Police aren't releasing many details about the investigation, but they've posted these photos on Facebook:
If you can help the police, you're urged to call (856) 825-7010. You can also reach out through the department's Facebook page.
SOURCE: Millville Police Department.
Meet the Cheapest House in Cape May County
Check out this North Cape May Home for $17.500
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly
Check out this Horse Ranch for Sale in Egg Harbor Township
Buy Your Very Own Dutton-Like Ranch in South Jersey!
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly