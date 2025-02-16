South Jersey teen with ‘violent tendencies’ reported missing

Authorities in South Jersey are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kayley Acevedo of Clementon, NJ, missing

The Clementon Police Department says Kayley Acevedo was last seen at around 8:00 Saturday night, February 15th.

She is described as follows:

Approximately 5' 4"

170 pounds

She was last seen wearing black leggings, burgundy t-shirt, a pink coat that resembles a robe, and pink Crocs. She also has star tattoos on her neck.

Authorities say Acevedo is a habitual run-away from her group home. She has no known contacts in the area or possible destinations. At this time, she is likely on-foot or using public transportation.

Kayley Acevedo of Clementon, NJ, missing - Photo: Clementon Police Dept / Canva Kayley Acevedo of Clementon, NJ, missing - Photo: Clementon Police Dept / Canva loading...

MORE NEWS: Worst New Jersey schools for bullying and violence

Do not approach

Police caution the public: do not approach Acevedo as she has had violent tendencies with law enforcement.

What to do

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Clementon Police Department at (856) 783-4900 or 9-1-1.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children