A Camden County man has been convicted of murder that happened during a recording session in Bridgeton back in 2021.

Tyzir Hall of Clementon, NJ, Found Guilty

25-year-old Tyzir Hall was found guilty for first-degree attempted murder, murder, second-degree aggravated assault, as well as other weapons charges this week. The verdict wraps up a long legal process stemming from a violent night that rocked the community of Cumberland County.

Murder And Injuries At Bridgeton Recording Session

Here's what we know:

According to reports, back in early February of 2021, Tyzir Hall and Shaheed Little set out from Little's home in Sicklerville, Camden County, and headed to Bridgeton in an effort to throw down some tracks in a recording studio set up in someone's makeshift basement studio. What started as a creative music-making session took a deadly turn. The night obviously did not end without a fatal incident.

Get our free mobile app

There isn't much information regarding what led up to the shooting, only that at some point, Hall pulled out a weapon and began to fire.

Man From Clementon Found Guilty In Recording Studio Murder Case Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash loading...

Three Victims, Multiple Gunshot Wounds, 1 Death

Tyzir Hall wound up firing a fatal shot Little. Hall then fired a shot straight at another man's face. After that, a woman also unfortunately took a bullet to her leg.

It was only after those shots had been fired that he fled the scene in Shaheed Little's vehicle.

Little did not survive, but luckily, the other two victims did.

A jury has found 25-year-old Tyzir Hall guilty in this case. His fate won't be determined for a few months. Sentencing won't begin until mid-July.

The most heinous New Jersey murders that shook our communities The most heinous New Jersey murders that shook our communities Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau