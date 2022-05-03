Good News For NJ Teachers: NJ Makes List Of Top 5 States To Teach

We all complain about our jobs from time to time, but it's no surprise that teachers may need to vent about their days a bit more often than the rest of us. After all, they are the ones responsible for molding our own children's minds. Just think about how frustrated we get with our children, and they're our own flesh and blood.

Teachers actually signed on the dotted line with their own free will to educate our children. They spend the majority of our children's day with them, making sure they're progressing as they should. Honestly, teachers are a Godsend. Sure, there are a few bad apples, but isn't that true in any profession? Yes.

As it turns out, in terms of the environment in which teachers have to do their jobs, New Jersey isn't half bad. As a matter of fact, Jersey has been named the 5th most teacher-friendly state in the country. In terms of pay, work environment, and opportunity for growth and expansion, Jersey's not an awful place to desire for a career in education. When it comes to digital learning, New Jersey is number one in the entire country. Does this mean that Jersey had the best education compared to the rest of the states amid the pandemic? Not necessarily; that's just speculation within this article. However, if NJ is at the top of the list for digital lesson plans, then questioning that fact isn't completely off-base.

Another factor that sets NJ apart from other states is the pupil-to-teacher ratio. Obviously, the fewer students in the classroom mean the more thorough the lesson can be. Of course, that means each student would receive more one-on-one attention. New Jersey came in 2nd place for pupil-teacher ratio in the country.

New Jersey is known for good school systems. It has been for quite some time now. Parents and teachers should both be proud to know that this one area hasn't been compromised as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the complete survey HERE.

