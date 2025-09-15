Here in New Jersey, we pride ourselves on our excellent public schools and top-tier healthcare. So it came as a shock to see that NJ didn’t even make the top 10 in WalletHub’s 2025 rankings for the best states for teachers.

It’s not that New Jersey is necessarily bad for teachers, but with our high cost of living, you’d expect compensation to reflect that, wouldn’t you? Great schools don’t build themselves, and teachers are the foundation. But according to this year’s data, that foundation is being under-supported both in the classroom and with their salaries.

NJ Has Great Schools, So Why Aren’t Teachers Better Off?

Teaching remains one of the most undervalued professions, even though it requires a bachelor’s degree, continuing education, and long hours beyond the school day. Nationally, teachers earn about $3,728 less per year than they did 16 years ago, after adjusting for inflation. While NJ does offer relatively strong support in some areas, it’s simply not keeping up with economic realities that are facing average NJ residents.

WalletHub’s study evaluated all 50 states (plus D.C.) to compare multiple metrics including income growth potential, classroom size, and public-school spending per student. The goal? To help educators identify states where they’re not just surviving, but thriving.

NJ Teachers, What’s The Fix?

If we want to retain the best teachers and attract the next generation, it’s safe to say we need real investment. Not just in schools, but in the people running them. That means fair salaries, manageable class sizes, and real respect for the work educators do.

Think about it: if our teachers can’t afford to live in the communities they serve, what message are we really sending?

