Grab a drink at these Ocean County, NJ breweries open to visitors

Sometimes you just get the craving to sip a beer that's been brewed right on the spot.

In Ocean County alone, you have close to a dozen options.

Below is a list of breweries in Ocean County that have a tap room open to the public.

The list is current as of March 2023 and was compiled using an Ocean County tourism website and the group New Jersey Craft Beer.

Backward Flag Brewing Co. — Forked River

Battle River Brewing — Toms River

Frye Brewing — Point Pleasant

Heavy Reel Brewing Co. — Seaside Heights

Icarus Brewing — Lakewood

Last Wave Brewing Co. — Point Pleasant Beach

ManaFirkin Brewing Co. — Manahwakin

Oyster Creek Brewing Company — Waretown

Pinelands Brewing — Little Egg Harbor

Ship Bottom Brewery — Beach Haven

Toms River Brewing — Toms River

BONUS: Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery — Toms River

Artisan's is primarily a restaurant, but it also produces and serves its own brews.

