I’ll admit it: I am NOT my best self before my morning caffeine. And if you live in New Jersey, where everyone seems to be racing from one thing to the next, you probably understand the struggle.

But just how much coffee are Garden State residents actually drinking? The answer might surprise you.

How Much Coffee Does New Jersey Drink Every Day?

A state-by-state coffee survey found that New Jersey residents drink an average of 1.45-1.72 cups of coffee per day. That puts the Garden State near the bottom of the rankings, with only three states reporting lower coffee consumption.

Before you start questioning everyone’s loyalty to their local coffee shop, there’s an important distinction: This number tracks coffee, not every caffeinated drink. It doesn’t include the full picture of tea, soda, energy drinks or other sources of caffeine.

Nationally, caffeine is still a daily habit for most adults. One survey found that nearly nine in 10 Americans consume it, and almost half of caffeine users have it multiple times a day.

Could Your Afternoon Coffee Be Ruining Your Sleep?

Here’s where things get interesting. Research suggests caffeine can cut total sleep time by around 45 minutes. Depending on when you go to bed, that afternoon pick-me-up could be doing more damage than you realize.

One analysis suggests leaving about nine hours between your last coffee and bedtime may help avoid measurable sleep loss.

So, maybe that 3 p.m. iced coffee isn't always the best idea.

Of course, everyone's caffeine tolerance is different. But if you're constantly exhausted, it might be worth looking at what's in your cup.