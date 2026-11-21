Debt is clearly still alive and well in New Jersey. Between the cost of groceries, housing, gas and pretty much everything else, it's not exactly shocking that people are leaning on credit to get by.

But the latest numbers show just how much debt Garden State households are carrying. A new WalletHub report puts New Jersey among the states with the biggest household debt increases in the country.

New Jersey Households Are Carrying More Debt

According to WalletHub's Q3 2026 rankings, New Jersey landed at number 12 nationwide for the largest increase in household debt. The average household debt in the Garden State reached $192,321, after increasing by $1,505 during the third quarter.

That's a pretty hefty number, especially when so many families are already trying to keep up with everyday expenses. New Jersey's total household debt also increased by approximately $5.28 billion during that same period.

America's Household Debt Reached $19.1 Trillion

And this isn't just a New Jersey problem. Household debt across the country reached approximately $19.1 trillion in Q3 2026, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That's a $334 billion increase from the previous quarter. The national numbers may sound alarming, but there's another side to the story.

WalletHub found that household debt compared with deposits remains below pre-pandemic levels. The debt-to-assets ratio also sits at 8.7%, which the company considers healthy. Still, with New Jersey ranking among the top 12 states for rising household debt, it's another reminder of just how expensive everyday life has become.

25 NJ Towns Where a $100,000 Salary Doesn't Feel Like Much To identify the New Jersey towns where a $100,000 salary may have the least purchasing power, we considered housing costs, home values, property taxes, and household income data. This isn't a ranking of whether someone can or can't afford to live in a particular town, but rather a look at communities where a six-figure salary can be stretched particularly thin. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan