Ready to start 2027 with a little ice-cold excitement? You’re better than me but plenty of people do it! For a great cause, too.

The Wildwood Polar Bear Plunge is officially returning, and it's time to start rounding up your bravest friends! You have to be to jump in that time of year.

It’s scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 16, 2027, and will bring hundreds of brave participants to the Jersey Shore to jump into the freezing Atlantic Ocean. And while the idea of voluntarily jumping into the ocean in January sounds absolutely wild, it really is all for an incredible cause.

When and Where Is the Wildwood Polar Bear Plunge?

The Polar Bear Plunge will take place on the beach behind the Wildwoods Convention Center at 4501 Boardwalk in Wildwood.

Registration opens at 10 a.m., with participants heading to the beach at 12:45 p.m. The actual plunge is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Not interested in losing feeling in your toes? Spectators can watch for free, so you can still enjoy the excitement without getting soaked.

Take the Plunge for a Great Cause

This isn't just about doing something crazy in freezing temperatures. The event raises money for Special Olympics New Jersey, helping provide athletes with year-round sports training, competitions, leadership opportunities and health screenings.

Registration starts at $25, which counts toward your fundraising minimum. The minimum increases as the event gets closer, starting at $100 for early registration.

After the plunge, participants can warm up inside the convention center and enjoy lunch.

Are you ready to get a little cold for a really good cause? Sign-ups are open now.

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