It's no secret that New Jersey families are feeling the squeeze at the grocery store. Between the cost of turkey, side dishes, and everything else that goes into Thanksgiving dinner, hosting the holiday can get expensive FAST.

So when Amazon announced it was bringing back its $25 Thanksgiving meal for 2026, I immediately wondered whether New Jersey families could actually take advantage of it.

The answer? Not anymore, it's sold out. Could you have when it was still available, though? Not necessarily.

Is Amazon's $25 Thanksgiving Meal Available in NJ?

Amazon says the deal is available in more than 2,300 U.S. cities and towns where it offers same-day fresh grocery delivery. However, the company hasn't published a list confirming which New Jersey ZIP codes qualify.

That means you can't assume it was even available everywhere in the Garden State. You'd need to check your delivery address on Amazon to see if the offer appears.

What Do You Actually Get for $25?

The Thanksgiving dinner deal included an 8-pound Butterball frozen turkey, cranberry sauce, gravy mix, stuffing, two boxes of Kraft macaroni and cheese, potatoes, corn, carrots, green beans, and crescent rolls.

You'd also get ingredients for green bean casserole and pumpkin pie, including cream of mushroom soup, crispy fried onions, pie crusts, and pumpkin puree.

Just remember, these are groceries you'd still need to prepare yourself, not a fully cooked Thanksgiving dinner.

How Can NJ Families Check the Deal?

It is now officially sold out, unfortunately. The point is, though, that there was no guarantee you could have gotten it in the first place.

The offer was supposed to run through November 26, while supplies last.

For families trying to save some money this Thanksgiving, it was definitely worth checking out. Don't fret, thoughl. We're still hooking you up with a turkey this Thanksgiving. Get all the details HERE.

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