The Barefoot Country Music Fest could be in for the some trouble.

Actually, not "trouble", but "T-R-O-U-B-L-E."

That's one of the many hit songs from country music legend Travis Tritt.

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Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

When you're talking 90's country, one of the movers and shakers of that era in country music was Travis Tritt.

Tritt will be making his first-ever appearance at Barefoot on the Wildwood Beach, June 17-20, 2026.

Tritt rose to fame with his initial release called, "Country Club." He follow that up with a string of hits through the 1990s and into 2000, which included, "It's a Great Day to Be Alive", "Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)", "I'm Gonna Be Somebody", "Help Me Hold On", "The Whiskey Ain't Workin'", "Anymore", and "Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde."

BarefootCountryMusicFest.com Barefoot Country Music Fest Hawaiian Theme Night

Lineup Starting to Grown For Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood

Over 40 different musical acts will be playing Barefoot in June. Headliners will be Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, and Riley Green.

Other acts already announced include Lee Brice and Hudson Westbrook. More artists will be revealed soon.

The last few years, the Barefoot Country Music Fest sold out. Get your tickets here.

Favorites From Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood Great music and fun at the Wildwood Beach! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly