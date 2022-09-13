With this year's 'Sea.Here.Now' music festival in Asbury Park just days away, here are some important things to know before you get there.



Want to know where the main and side stages are? How about where to locate a restroom or water station? We're breaking down festival details below.

There are three stages for this year's festival, happening Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th:

Surf Stage (main stage; presented by Verizon): Located on the beach off 7th Ave. This is where headliners Stevie Nicks and Green Day will play on 9/17 & 9/18.

: Located Park Stage: Located at Sunset Ave. and 5th Ave. (between Webb Street and Kingsley Street)

Restrooms can be located at Ocean Ave. and the boardwalk at 6th Ave., at Ocean Ave. and the boardwalk at Sunset Ave., and inside Grand Arcade between Sunset Ave. and 5th Ave.

The map below also lays out where to find festival merch, lockers to store your stuff, food, and more.

Regarding the wristbands that gain you access to the music festival, Sea.Here.Now organizers urge concertgoers NOT to put on or tighten wristbands until you are ready to enter the festival since once they're on they cannot cannot be loosened or removed.

If you need wristband assistance, visit the Sea.Here.Now box office located at the festival entrance off 7th Avenue between Kingsley St. and Ocean Ave.

The festival will offer more than just music over its two days, including yoga on the beach and a surfing contest.

Have an amazing time at Sea.Here.Now, and soak up the last official weekend of summer with some great tunes!

