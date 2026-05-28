There’s nothing that prepares people for how expensive childhood has become in New Jersey, especially once extracurricular activities enter the picture.

Travel sports, dance competitions, club teams, private coaching, uniforms, tournament fees, hotels, gas, equipment, well, it all adds up pretty fast. For a growing number of families, keeping kids active now comes with a serious financial tradeoff.

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I’m not even a parent, but watching friends try to balance these costs is eye-opening. One family I know has a daughter on a travel softball team while their younger child competes in dance. Between registration fees, weekend travel, costumes, and lessons, they’ve reached the point where family vacations are no longer realistic.

That’s not rare anymore. It’s becoming normal.

The Cost Of Sports For NJ Kids Is Crazy

A recent NJ.com report highlighted just how extreme the costs of youth sports have become in New Jersey, with some families spending thousands per child every year just to stay competitive.

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The pressure is real. Parents feel like if their kids aren’t involved in activities, they’ll spend more time glued to screens or miss opportunities socially and academically. Sadly, participation now often requires upper-middle-class income levels.

In a state already crushed by property taxes, housing costs, insurance, and groceries, extracurriculars have quietly become another major monthly bill.

Is Raising A Family In NJ Feasible Anymore

This is why more people are questioning whether raising a family in New Jersey is financially sustainable unless a household is making well over $175,000 combined.

Kids deserve opportunities to play sports, dance, create, and socialize. But when enrichment activities start replacing basic financial stability, something feels deeply broken.

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