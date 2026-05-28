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New Jersey People Are Jumping On the Internet to Investigate Swinging

If you're reading this because you want to know all about the latest swing-sets and slides, stop and turn around.

This could get messy.

A study by the website, Joy Love Dolls (OMG! I'm not advocating this company! My work is blocking my access...) finds that New Jersey residents have been getting busy searching swinging-related terms on the internet.

The study looked at 55 different "swinging-related-terms" like "swingers", "wife-swapping", and "hookup sites for couples." (For the record, I haven't searched these terms. This is just for research.)

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New Jersey ranked fourth most for searching for these terms - a whopping 41% over the national average. (We've also been over-achievers!_

Here's the breakdown: For every 100,000 New Jersey residents, there were 151 searches per month for swing information. (Who knew that was high?)

New Jersey follows only Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina in the upside-down-pineapple-curious universe.

If you're like me, you probably just re-read that paragraph and thought to yourself, "Delaware???"

Who knew?

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For the record, the least amount of searches on the subject come from the states of Wyoming, South Dakota, and Iowa.

Shout out to the researchers! I thought my job was weird....

SOURCE: Joy Love Dolls