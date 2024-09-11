If you own a restaurant, you know you've officially made it in the industry if Chef Guy Fieri chooses to highlight your spot. Imagine you're a chef or own a cool, local restaurant. Being featured on Guy Fieri's show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" is like hitting the jackpot in the world of food. Plenty of restaurants throughout the Garden State have been featured on his hit TV show.

Guy Fieri’s show is super popular, so when your place is featured, it gets a ton of attention. It’s like having your restaurant's name in lights for everyone to see. Guy Fieri is a big deal in the food world. Being on his show can make your restaurant seem extra special and trendy, which can attract even more food lovers.

If you're the chef, it’s a great way to show off your cooking skills and creativity. It’s like getting a stamp of approval from a famous foodie.

Popular barbecue spot in Asbury Park to be highlighted by Guy Fieri

Mutiny Barbecue Company in Asbury Park will soon make an appearance on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. The barbecue spot announced the news on Facebook and revealed they've been keeping it a secret for a while.

Owner Tom Dunphy shared how honored the entire Mutiny BBQ Company's team felt to have been presented with this opportunity. Because the show is watched by a lot of people, he'll likely see a big boost in customers. People from all over might make a special trip just to try their food.

You can catch Mutiny Barbecue Company's spot on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on Friday, September 20th at 9pm on The Food Network.

