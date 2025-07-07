We're ALWAYS on the hunt for a new and delicious sandwich spot. Lucky enough, here in South Jersey, we've got PLENTY to choose from.

Jersey is no stranger to top-tier sandwiches, but according to the folks at Chowhound, the best sandwich joint in the entire Garden State isn’t in Hoboken, Asbury Park, or even the Philly-adjacent towns, it’s right here in Brigantine.

Ernest and Son Meat Market: A (New) Shore Staple

You'll find it tucked away at 3305 W Brigantine Avenue. Ernest and Son Meat Market has long been a locals-only kind of spot. But, thanks to a glowing shoutout from Chowhound (and the one and only Guy Fieri, who stamped his approval on the place), this hidden gem is now stepping into the spotlight.

Whether you're in the mood for a stacked cold sub or a perfectly pressed hot one, this place delivers in a big way. It always has, but now the entire nation is catching on.

Sandwich Goals: Shore Style

It’s no surprise this shop sits just a few blocks from the beach.

Something about the salty air, paper-wrapped hoagies, and that unmistakable Jersey taste just hits differently at the shore.

What once felt like a winter secret for year-round Brigantine dwellers and mainland locals is about to become a full-on sandwich pilgrimage spot.

Don’t Forget Our Other Faves

Sure, Ernest and Son is getting its well-deserved flowers, but Chowhound was the first to admit this wasn’t an easy pick.

The entire state is packed with killer sandwich spots, so let’s keep supporting all our go-to delis and sub shops. Plenty of delicious hoagies to try here in South Jersey, that’s for sure.

Get to Brigantine, bring your appetite, and order the works at Ernest and Son next time you’re in town

