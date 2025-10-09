After a heart-wrenching goodbye last May, the iconic McMillan’s Bakery in Haddon Township is making a sweet, sweet comeback: cue the happy tears and powdered sugar daydreams.

If you grew up anywhere near South Jersey, you know McMillan’s wasn’t just a bakery. It was a delicious dream world with some of the best sweet treats in the region.

The Return Of A Local Legend

Sources have confirmed that McMillan’s will be rising from the (flour-dusted) ashes early next year, thanks to what will likely be an amazing partnership between Tom Whitman, owner of Del Buono’s Bakery, and Doug Biemiller, McMillan family grandson and longtime head baker. This isn’t just a revival, it’s a reunion.

And yes, this dream team is planning to stay true to the bakery's roots. That means classic recipes, hometown charm, and (fingers crossed) a full menu revival.

Will The Pumpkin Crawlers Be Back?!

While there's no official word on the legendary pumpkin crawlers, I’m being proactive and putting it into the suggestion box early.

If Whitman and Biemiller know what the people want (spoiler: they do), there’s a good chance all the seasonal staples will make a glorious return.

Asking for a friend... and our entire group chat.

McMillan's Reopening: What We Know So Far

- Location: Haddon Township

- Reopening: Early 2026

- Owners: Tom Whitman (Del Buono’s) + Doug Biemiller (McMillan’s legacy)

So go ahead and mark your calendars. The carbs are coming back, and I’ve never been more ready to stand in line for a cream-filled donut again.

