Hamilton Township, NJ Teacher Fired Following Social Media Threat

We have obtained a formal statement from the Hamilton Township (Atlantic County) Public Schools system regarding the initial suspension, which led to the ultimate termination of a teacher, Shafayeth Syed.

Because this issue involved a potential threat to children, we’re publishing the public statement in its entirety, so that the community can have the entire context of exactly what allegedly happened in this unusual series of events.

“On February 18, 2022, the Hamilton Township Police Department charged former employee, Shafayeth Syed for causing a false public alarm for allegedly posting threatening statements toward one of our Schools.

As a District we take the health, safety and welfare of our students and staff very seriously. Upon learning of this alleged post by Mr. Syed, we immediately notified law enforcement who worked with us to ensure the safety of our school community. I would like to thank the Hamilton Township Police Department for their prompt response and investigation into this matter.

Mr. Syed had been suspended from the District on February 1, 2022 for his alleged unprofessional behavior and conduct as an educator. The reasons for his suspension was discussed with Mr. Syed in detail. Contrary to Mr. Syed's assertion, his suspension has nothing to do with his accusations about cyberbullying. Mr. Syed was later terminated on February 16, 2022 at the Hamilton Township Board of Education Meeting.

We are disappointed that Mr. Syed has tried to publicize and profit off his own poor decisions and has now chosen to allegedly post threatening statements toward our school.

Furthermore, as a District we take all incidents of bullying seriously and investigates all claims of bullying brought to our attention.

As is the case anytime criminal charges are filed against someone, that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty."

Now, for some additional context.

Syed was arrested on February 18, 2022, and spent the past weekend in the Atlantic County Jail.

The Hamilton Township Public Schools system has confirmed that Syed was initially suspended by the School District “for his alleged unprofessional behavior and conduct as an educator.”

Syed contends that he was trying to address the issue of cyberbullying. The Hamilton Township Public Schools system did not buy this stating that "his suspension has nothing to do with his accusations about cyberbullying."

The Hamilton Township Police criminal complaint notes that Syed posted on social media comments relating to the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protests/riots.

Additionally, what necessitated additional police presence at the schools was the social media video Syed posted saying, "William Davies, I declare war!"

Police also allege that Syed went back onto school property following his suspension and sent flowers to the school on Valentine’s Day.

We reached out to Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain for a public comment.

“I was notified in a timely and professional manner by our law enforcement and public school officials about these serious alleged events,” said Cain.

“This has understandably upset our very tight-knit community. I am both impressed and pleased with how promptly and properly our Hamilton Township Police Department, Public Schools administration and Board of Education moved to protect our children, staff and the public interest,” said Cain.

This is a developing story. We’ll update as warranted.

SOURCES : Hamilton Township Public Schools, Hamilton Township Police and Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain.

