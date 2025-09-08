There’s a new face showing up in Hamilton Township schools this year, and it’s one that’s here to build trust, not just enforce rules.

The Township of Hamilton Police Department has announced a brand-new position focused on connection, safety, and support for local students.

Say hello to the IMPACT Officer, a role now proudly filled by Officer Tasha Cannon.

What Is The IMPACT Officer Program?

IMPACT stands for Intervention, Mentorship, Prevention, and Community Trust, and that’s exactly what this new role is all about. The idea is to create stronger relationships between law enforcement and the youth in our community. Instead of only being called in when there’s a problem, Officer Cannon will be a daily, familiar presence in schools across Mays Landing.

She’ll be visiting schools each day throughout the school year, making herself available to students, staff, and administrators. Whether it’s mentoring, listening, or just saying hello, her presence is all about building bridges.

She’ll also be the primary contact when a law enforcement response is needed, making communication between schools and the department quicker and more effective.

William Davies Middle School Google Street View loading...

A Community-Focused Approach To School Safety

To be clear, this new position doesn’t replace existing school security. Instead, the IMPACT Officer adds another layer of support, mentorship, and positive presence. Officer Cannon’s role helps foster a culture of trust, where students can feel safe and supported, not just watched.

Chief Virga and the department are optimistic about the future of this initiative and the influence it can have on students’ lives. They’re excited to see the IMPACT this program will have on the township’s schools (and community) moving forward.

