If you've been watching and waiting patiently for Hammonton's Royale Crown Homemade Ice Cream & Grille to open for the season, the wait is finally over!

I don't consider myself a stalker, but I have been incessantly checking Royale Crown's Facebook page for them to announce their opening date for 2022.

Tonight, I finally saw what I'd been hoping for! Royale Crown opens for the season TOMORROW, May 21st, at 11:30 a.m.

Ohhhhhh, how I cannot wait to get out to Hammonton for a taste of RC's Jersey Strawberry soft serve ice cream. Strawberry season in the Garden State is so short-lived that I've got to get that custard before it's gone. It's my favorite of all the homemade soft serves Royale Crown offers throughout the summer featuring the best Jersey fruit the state's got to offer.

After strawberry will come the Jersey Blueberry soft serve, and then the Jersey Peach, but I'm getting ahead of myself.

NO, THIS IS NOT A SPONSORED POST. I am truly just a Royale Crown SUPERFAN.

Royale Crown is located at 1051 S. White Horse Pike in Hammonton, NJ.

