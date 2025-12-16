We didn't have to wait long for the first measurable snowfall in South Jersey.

December 13th is pretty early for us in South Jersey. It was a snow that required many folks to find their hats, gloves, and snow shovels.

Hammonton Gets The Most Snow

Our snowfall on December 13th and 14th will be only a memory as the week goes on and the temperatures rise.

According to the National Weather Service, Hammonton had the highest recorded snowfall in Atlantic County - 4.5 inches. Galloway Township and Mays Landing each had three inches. Egg Harbor Township and Northfield each had 2.5 inches.

Other totals in Atlantic County: Somers Point: 2.3, Estell Manor: 2.1, and Brigantine: 1.0. Official snowfall total at Atlantic City International Airport was 2.2 inches.

Cape May County Got Less Snow

The Weather Service says Cape May County saw less snow. Woodbine had 1.8 inches, while both Cape May and Ocean City saw 1.3 inches.

In Cumberland County, only a couple snowfall totals are available. Greenwich Township got 3.6 inches, while Vineland's total was 3.3 inches.

Metuchen, in Middlesex County recorded the highest snowfall total in the state: 8.7 inches.

SOURCE: National Weather Service