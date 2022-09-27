Atlantic City has crowned a new Miss'd America!



If at first you don't succeed, try, try, again. The new Miss'd America almost scored the crown last year!

Occasions in Atlantic City don't get more glamourous than Miss'd America pageant, where drag queens pull out all the stops to earn the title.

Over the weekend at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in A.C., seven contestants competed in colorful, dramatic, over-the-top fashion, showcasing their various talents.

Get our free mobile app

For years, Miss'd America, which raises donations to benefit the LGBTQ+ community, has been one of the most anticipated events. If you've never been, you should check it out some time. It's so much fun to watch.

This year's pageant, inside Sound Waves theater, was hosted by 'Queer Eye for the Straight Guy' personality Carson Kressley.

At the end of the night, Miss Elaine, who landed in the runner-up position last year, was named the new Miss'd America, NJ.com reports! Her '60s-themed dance routine, self-made gold gown, and knowledge of the foundations of the gay rights movement clearly wowed the judges.

Many congrats, and may it be an enviable reign for Miss Elaine.

Miss'd America Pageant Official Page/Facebook Miss'd America Pageant Official Page/Facebook loading...

Celebrity Names People Can't Seem to Spell Correctly See some of the most common celebrity name misspellings, below.