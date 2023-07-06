Hard Rock AC Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Donations

Last weekend, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City hosted their 5th Anniversary Celebration, including fireworks, performances, giveaways, and casino promotions.

The iconic casino resort has nearly 200 locations worldwide, and is known for its music, dining experience, and performances. Its famed collection of music-related memorabilia breaches 800,000 items, and travels the world as it rotates among the locations.

Though the company is international, Hard Rock is a strong supporter of local communities. Hard Rock AC demonstrated this as a part of their fifth anniversary. With a donation of $100,000, split evenly between five local organizations, Hard Rock AC continues to give back to the Greater Atlantic City Community.

“We are thrilled to announce yet another effort that will have an impact on our community,” says George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, “We are celebrating our hugely successful first five years by saying ‘thank you’ to our guests, our team members and the Greater Atlantic City community.”