Spooky season is upon us!

Today, September 1st is the unofficial start of the Halloween season. Today's when many people start their fall decorating, drink pumpkin spice lattes (I've had 4 now), and research Halloween-themed events.

I'm here to help you with the Halloween events because there's an incredible one coming to New Jersey this year, and it's made by Fever; the same company who put on the incredibly fun Stranger Things Experience I went to last month.

What is Haunt O' Ween?

Haunt O' Ween's website seriously makes this event look like the ultimate Halloween wonderland. There's a spookified merry-go-round, trick-or-treating, face painting, rides, games, performances, and more! For my fellow Instagram-obsessed people, it looks like there will be plenty of photo ops to take advantage of as well.

When does Haunt O' Ween start?

Haunt O' Ween starts on September 30th and will happen every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in September and October. The experience will also be open October 26th-31st.

Where will Haunt O'Ween take place?

Haunt O'Ween will be happening at Bell Works at 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel.

How much are tickets to Haunt O'Ween?

Per Haunt O' Ween's website, tickets to the event start at $40, but there are discounts available for groups of 10 or more people.

Is there an age requirement for Haunt O' Ween?

Nope - there's an interactive Halloween playground for all ages.

If this Haunt O' Ween is anything like Fever's Stranger Things Experience, you're in for a real treat (no pun intended). I really felt like I was part of the story they were telling with the experience, and took many unforgettable photos.

Will you be checking out Haunt O' Ween?

