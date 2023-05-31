Here are All the Ticket Stops for the Barefoot Country Music Fest

We are just a couple weeks away from the 3rd annual Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood!

The four day event takes place on the beach June 15 - 18, 2023, and features headliners Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Kid Rock and Jon Pardi. Also on the schedule are Hardy, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina, Parker McCollum, and dozens more.

If you still need passes, you can purchase them here.

In the meantime, Cat Country 107.3 has a number of ticket stops were you can win passes to the event. (Each winner gets a pair of passes.) Here are the stops - subject to change with little or no notice. The times are approximate.

Wednesday, May 31:

1 - 2 pm: Pantry One, Seashore Road in Erma. (2 winners at this stop)

2:30 - 3:30 pm: Pantry One, Route 47 in Cape May Court House (2 winners at this stop)

4:30 - 5:30pm: Capuccio's East Side Deli, Landis Avenue in Vineland (2 winners at this stop)

Thursday, June 1:

1 - 2 pm: Lukoil, Black Horse Pike at English Creek, Egg Harbor Township (2 winners at this stop)

3 - 4 pm: Hamilton News and Tobacco, Festival Shopping Center, Black Horse Pike, in Mays Landing (2 winners at this stop)

6 - 8pm: Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck (1 winner at this stop)

Saturday, June 3:

2:30 - 3:30 pm: Rack's Pub & Grill in Atco (4 winners at this stop)

Tuesday, June 6:

3 - 4 pm: Golden Nugget Tavern in Berlin (4 winners at this stop)

Wednesday, June 7:

7 - 8 pm: Maynard's in Margate (4 winners at this stop)

Thursday, June 8:

7 - 8 pm: The Princeton Bar & Grill in Avalon (4 winners at this stop)

Friday, June 9:

4:30 - 5:30 pm: Joe Canal's in Rio Grande (4 winners at this stop)

7 -8 pm: The Wharf in Wildwood (4 winners at this stop)

