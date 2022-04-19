Here’s a Great Chance to Volunteer in the Cape Atlantic Area

Several years ago I had the chance to host a couple of fundraisers for Contact Cape-Atlantic.

It's a wonderful local organization in which volunteers reach out and make reassuring phone calls to the elderly, disabled, and those living alone. People who otherwise would not have much contact with the world have someone call them and check in on them.

According to their Facebook page, here's a description of the organization:

"CONTACT Cape-Atlantic offers a telephone reassurance program for anyone who is alone or feeling lonely. Clients receive a daily call at the same time every day. Trained volunteers provide a friendly hello and check to make sure there are no emergencies. The volunteers are caring and committed to relieving isolation and loneliness."

The calls, which are almost effortless for the volunteers, really provide a great service to those in need.

Now, during National Volunteer Week, Contact Cape-Atlantic is looking for volunteers. To volunteer, you get trained and pitch in and make calls based on your schedule. You can find out more about the program and how to help by clicking here.

If that's not for you, here's another way to help this great agency: take part in their online Spring Sensation Silent Auction. You can check it out and bid on a wide variety of items right here.

SOURCE: Contact Cape- Atlantic and Facebook/Contact Cape-Atlantic.

