Study Says New Jersey Is Not Exactly As Charitable As We Think

One of the great things about living in New Jersey is the true feeling of community that we are all so lucky to feel, despite the reputation we have with the rest of the country. But are we among the most generous people in the United States?

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash loading...

If you have lived in New Jersey for any length of time, there are a few things you know. You know that Garden State residents may have a bit of a short fuse at times, and many times it is warranted, but when our neighbors are in need, we are the first people to lend a helping hand.

It is so heartwarming to know that the people all around us, neighbors up and down the block, as well as total strangers are ready to help whenever the need arises.

Photo by Chang Duong on Unsplash Photo by Chang Duong on Unsplash loading...

If you feel this way deep down, as we do, it's going to surprise you to find that a recent study on the most charitable states in America is going to surprise you, but it's not one of those surprises you're going to like.

The folks at WalletHub used several different indicators to determine which states in the nation are the most charitable, using things like the amount of volunteering and the number of charitable donations people in each state make to determine each state's rank.

Photo by Allef Vinicius on Unsplash Photo by Allef Vinicius on Unsplash loading...

When all the numbers were tabulated, New Jersey came in at #32, and quite frankly, I'm a little upset about that. This is certainly not my experience with people who live in New Jersey, but the numbers don't lie.

For the record, we ranked 33rd for "Volunteering & Service, and were #22 in the category "Charitable Giving".

The most charitable state in America for 2023, according to the study, is Utah, with Maryland and Minnesota at 2 and 3.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey.

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit