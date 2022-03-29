Here’s the Lineup for June’s Barefoot Country Fest in Wildwood NJ

It's billed as "The Northeast's largest outdoor country music festival", and the lineup for the 2022 edition of the Barefoot Country Music Fest has just been announced.

Barefoot is happening June 16-19 on the beach in Wildwood. More than 40 acts will be performing from the Thursday night kick off concert through the four day festival which ends Sunday night.

Headliners include Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Cole Swindell. Other acts scheduled for the main stage include Dustin Lynch, Walker Hayes, Chris Janson, Bret Michaels, Matt Stell, LOCASH, Jameson Rodgers, Callista Clark, Priscilla Block, Frank Ray, Brittney Spencer, Rita Wilswon, Cooper Alan, BOWMAN, Ellis Melillo, Neon Union and Jukebox Rehab.

The secondary stage will feature King Calaway, Lily Rose, Ernest, Davisson Brothers Band, Lauren Davidson, Chase Matthew, Drew Green, Gillian Smith, The Stickers, Diamonds & Whiskey and more.

“We have an unbelievable lineup for our fans. The response has been amazing” said Bob Durkin of Barefoot Country Music Fest, “We’re excited and looking forward to a great time in Wildwood on the beach this June.”

Additional stages will be announced as will "songwriters, comedians, up-and-coming artists, surprise and delight pop-up shows, and local emerging talent."

Yes, if you're a local artist, stay tuned to Cat Country 107.3 for your opportunity to win a spot on the stage at the Barefoot Country Music Fest. We will be announcing details soon.

This will be the second year for the festival. Last year's postponed-due-to-COVID-event was held in August.

