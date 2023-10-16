Hey Jersey, Here’s What $259,000 Will Buy You in Kentucky!

I love New Jersey, but maybe it's time to check out and see what the rest of the country has to offer.



Someone on Facebook posted a real estate listing from Kentucky, and if you want to be a homeowner and you don't mind moving, you may want to check this out.

Here in New Jersey, if you want to buy a house for $259,000, you're not going to get much.

If it's a house that's in good condition, there's probably not a lot of land, or it's in an undesirable neighborhood - or, it's not a house at all. Maybe a condo or townhouse.

I'm not saying you won't find the house of your dreams, but it will be difficult to find.

Get our free mobile app

Face it, when it comes to New Jersey real estate, sadly, $259,000 is not a lot to spend.

Fast forward to Rockholds, Kentucky.

This town has a population of 327, according to Niche.com. It's about 100 miles south of Lexington, Kentucky and about 76 miles north of Knoxville, Tennessee. Basically, it's in the middle of nowhere.

This advertised home is actually a rustic, beautiful cabin on - get this - over 27 acres of land!

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

Here's the description from Realtor.com:

"A barn to shelter the livestock, and not one but two ponds, one coming in at almost an acre large stocked full of fish ready to provide countless hours of fun for the family, from swimming to fishing, and the other suited in the woods to water all the creatures your heart desires to have. This is the type of place where you can come and get away from it all and live off the land. So if you have ever thought about slowing down and coming back to the country don't let this one slip you by. Home Sweet Home is here for you!"

Um, you're not going to find this one in New Jersey!

Check out the photos below.

SOURCE: Realtor.com

What $259,000 Buys You in Kentucky Are Real Estate Prices too high? Check out this listing in Kentucky! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly