Hip Trouble Forces Egg Harbor Twp Police K-9 Jax into Retirement

Egg Harbor Township Police K-9 Jax has retired from the force. Jax was the K-9 partner of Egg Harbor Twp Police Sgt. John Beattes.

Sgt. Beattes had been taking Jax to Saint Francis Veterinary Center South Jersey in Gloucester County recently for treatments recently, but, unfortunately, it was determined that Jax would no longer be capable of the riggers of police work and so he retired.

Hip dysplasia is the abnormal development and growth of a dog’s hip joint. It is a common problem in larger breeds of dogs such as the German Shepherds but it can occur in dogs of any breed and size, and even in cats, according to Texas A&M University Veterinary Hospital.

Egg Harbor Township Police announce the retirement of Jax on their Facebook page with the word that Jax will now stay with Sgt. Beattes and his family in retirement and congratulating Sgt. Beattes and Jax for being productive partners on the force.

Egg Harbor Township Police point out that hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs are taken off the streets of Egg Harbor Township and surrounding towns each year as a result of using these K-9 teams.

Each K-9 handler takes their patrol vehicle and K-9 partner home with them each day. The K-9 Unit provides seven days-a-week coverage and is always on-call.

Jax's retirement leaves three K-9 teams working within the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

