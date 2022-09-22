The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta rowing competition is moving from Philadelphia to South Jersey next year.

College's most prestigious crew event has been rowed along Philadelphia's Schuylkill River for nearly 70 years.

But concerned by a continuing dredging project taking place on the Schuylkill, Dad Vail organizers made the decision to bring the competition over the bridge into New Jersey, Courier Post reports.

Come May 12, 2023, Dad Vail Regatta will reportedly be rowed on Cooper River in Pennsauken. That's a MAJOR get for South Jersey.

The transition to Cooper River will not only bring excitement to the area, but potentially tens of thousands of spectators and the revenue their attendance is likely to generate.

In a statement, Commissioner Jeff Nash, the liaison for Camden County Parks Department, said, “Hosting the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta is a great honor for us and our internationally recognized race course at Cooper River Park. We are looking forward to hosting the thousands of world class athletes and the more than 30,000 fans who annually participate in the biggest collegiate regatta in the nation. We can’t wait to roll out the red carpet for the rowers, staff and fans in 2023.”

