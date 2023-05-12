The boys are back! Hanson fans! Taylor, Isaac, and Zac are playing South Jersey this summer!



Hanson will be part of the Twilight Concert Series at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken.

The concert is FREE! It's happening Thursday, June 29th at Cooper River Park's Jack Curtis Stadium. The show starts at 8 p.m.

It's been about four years since the brothers have visited our area, so it's exciting to have them back.

Hanson's maintained a devoted fanbase since rising to fame in 1997 with their massive and infectious hit song “MMMBop”.

The Twilight Concert Series is made possible by Camden County Board of Commissioners and will also feature American Idol Season 2 winner Ruben Studdard singing songs by the late Luther Vandross on July 20th.

