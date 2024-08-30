This is why you NEVER park near a body of water if your plan is to... ahem.. get "dirty".

The police and fire departments were called out to Kelly Drive when a couple that was, shall we say, engaging in sexual activities, apparently had a little too much fun. The pair is no doubt facing terrible first AND secondhand embarrassment right now after accidentally shifting the car into gear while "getting busy" and wound up in Philadelphia's Schuylkill River this week.

It happened during the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 28th. News crews were at the scene pretty early on. They were able to capture video footage of the car's headlights shining up through the water. An embarrassing night, indeed. Not to mention, an expensive one.

Does insurance kick in for this kind of accident?

The car wasn't a cheap one, that's for sure. Sources claim it was actually a Range Rover that went into the water.

As for the "activities," the couple told police they were "making out" when the incident occurred.

Even though no charges have been filed as of this moment, the public shame of it all should be enough to punishment by itself, right? Could've happened to anyone, you crazy kids.

On a serious note, at least nobody was injured. You can read the full story for yourself HERE.

