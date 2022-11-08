Recently, Pomona Union Presbyterian Church was dismantled and transported from Galloway, New Jersey to its new home in Smithville, but it's no longer a house of worship.



Over the summer, the church moved from the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. to Village Greene at Historic Smithville, right next to Smithville Bakery.

Instead of being demolished over in Galloway to make way for a shopping center that's being built nearby, it was preserved.

I really just thought the church, which dates back to the early 1900s, would remain an artifact there in Smithville, which is so rich with history.

However, over the weekend during a visit to Smithville Bakery, I noticed a "grand opening" was happening at the church. That's because it's been made into a STORE! It's been completely transformed into a bath and body shop (think soaps, lotions, etc.).

Gone are the church pews, but the unbelievably vibrant, gorgeous stained-glass windows are intact.

It's called Indulgence Home Bath & Beyond, if you want to check it out next time you visit Village Greene. It LITERALLY just opened this past weekend. It's a very friendly store.

Evidently, Indulgence is a "sister store" to Smithville Candle Co.!

At least the church has been repurposed! And it's always good to welcome a new small business into the community.

