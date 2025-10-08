Three Cities in Atlantic County are among the ten fastest growing cities in New Jersey.

Really!

A website has done the calculations, and they've come to the conclusion that Mays Landing, Pomona, and Smithville growing fast.

Fastest growing in terms of percentage change, rather than in terms of number of people change.

Mays Landing Growing By Leaps and Bounds

The website, HomeSnacks, has named Mays Landing as the 4th fastest growing city in the state.

That seems hard to believe, but the editors have backed it up with some statistics.

Using figures from the US Census, editors say Mays Landing's population increased from 2,200 people in 2010 to 6,178 in 2020.That's a growth of over 178%.

According to HomeSnacks, these are some facts about Mays Landing:

Median Home Value: $278,277

Median Income: $83,639

Median Rent: $1,196

Poverty Rate: 3.3%

Pomona NJ Sees Population Jump

Pomona finished with the 6th biggest increase in population: from 5,313 to 8,141, and increase of 53.2%.

Facts about Pomona:

Median Home Value: $293,011

Median Income: $95,161

Median Rent: $933

Poverty Rate: 7.4%

Smithville, New Jersey is Growing

Smithville came in at #7 in terms of growth in New Jersey. Population increased from 6,045 to 9,260, good for an increase of 53.2%.

Statistics about Smithville:

Median Home Value: $294,740

Median Income: $67,453

Median Rent: $1,1429

Poverty Rate: 7.2%

Have you noticed a big increase in population in these three cities? We'll have to see if they continue to grow in the future.

SOURCE: HomeSnacks.com

