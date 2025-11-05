If you know me, you already know my love for all things pickled runs deep. So, when I saw the news that one of my absolute favorite places: Smithville Pickle Company is expanding even further south, I couldn’t help but shout it from the rooftops.

The team just announced via Facebook that the east coast's largest pickle store is officially opening a new location in Cape May! Seriously, congrats to Gianna and all my friends at Smithville Pickle Company! This is such an exciting move.

Cape May Pickle Company: Opening On National Pickle Day!

The new spot, appropriately named the Cape May Pickle Company, will be located right on the iconic Washington Street Mall, one of my favorite places to stroll on a summer afternoon.

You’ll find them at 507 Washington Street in Cape May, with the grand opening happening at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 14, which, in the most perfect twist ever, also happens to be National Pickle Day!

A Must-Stop For Pickle Lovers At The Shore

If you’ve ever been to their Smithville location, you already know what’s coming: jars upon jars of pickles, creative flavors, fun merch, and one-of-a-kind gifts for every pickle lover in your life. Now, we’ll have all that delicious (and briny) magic right in the heart of Cape May.

So come celebrate this big dill of an expansion and taste the excitement for yourself. Because honestly? Every day’s a little better with a pickle in hand, right?