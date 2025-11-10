If you’re anything like me and love that warm, cozy holiday-buzz feeling, you’re going to want to block off an evening at Historic Smithville (aka Smithville Village) this season.

Get our free mobile app

It’s one of my favorite South Jersey destinations for a reason, especially when the lights flip on and the whole place glows.

Holiday Lights At Historic Smithville

Starting Thanksgiving (November 27) and running every day until January 6, the light show runs at Historic Smithville Village from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Imagine over 120 floating Christmas trees, built from more than 50,000 lights, serenading the evening on Lake Meone in the heart of the village.

READ MORE: The Starbucks Drink You Need To Defeat That Nasty Cold This Holiday Season

As dusk falls, the lights dance to your favorite holiday tunes, reflecting off the water, glimmering from both sides of the village and the little bridge.

Carousel At Night Photo by Kushagra Jain on Unsplash loading...

A Holiday Event For The Whole Family

Whether you’re rolling with kids, grandparents, or just your pals, Smithville hits that sweet spot of festive but relaxed. Wander the cobblestoned paths, pop into unique boutiques, grab a bite at one of the cozy eateries (I LOVEEEE Fred and Ethel’s), and then park by the lake to take in the show. It’s that kind of chill holiday activity where you feel like you’re escaping the usual scramble.

READ MORE: Some NJ Parents Claim They Would Ditch Their Kids To Go To Disney

My tip? Arrive just before 5:30 if you can so you catch the opening vibe and get a great viewing spot.

Get In The Spirit And Enjoy The Lights!

These nights fill up, and the sunset-to-twinkle window is short and magical. Pack a warm drink, bring your camera (or just your phone), and soak in the moment.

From the first sparkle on Thanksgiving late afternoon to the final glow on January 6, Smithville Village gives you that “yes, this is what the holidays feel like” moment every single night.

New Jersey's 10 best places to unwind during the holidays Think of these featured locations when you're in need of a self-care day. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce