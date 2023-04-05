It's springtime once again. Have you gone through your closet yet? Spring means spring cleaning, right? I don't know about you, but I usually find at least one item of clothing that still has the tag on it from last year.

What does that mean? Well, it probably means it's still brand-new and I've never worn it.

You can consider donating it to the awesome organization that is Hope One Atlantic County. If you've never heard of it, it is a non-profit whose mission is to help the people and families of individuals that suffer from addiction and have decided to seek out treatment.

Get our free mobile app

For an addict to seek out treatment is always a piece of WONDERFUL news. It also takes a toll on not only them, but the other people in their lives. Hope One hopes to bridge the gaps that appear for addicts and their families on the road to recovery. It truly is a beautiful mission.

In order to see it through, that means being there and taking care of whatever they can for the person deciding to seek treatment. Remember, some people might not have any fresh clothes to their name. Right now, Hope One is asking for donations of new clothes for some of the individuals that have sought out treatment that walked in with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

If you'd like to help, they're asking for donations of t-shirts, underwear, and joggers or sweatpants for both men and women.

You can find out more information about where to drop off your donation below.

Don't forget, doing something this small could make a HUGE impact in someone's life. Never underestimate the power of kindness and compassion.

Source: Facebook

Ten Chain Restaurants Atlantic County Needs We can dream, can't we?

Eight Huge Eyesores in Absecon and Galloway that Need to Go All eight of these abandoned or deteriorating buildings are along the White Horse Pike.