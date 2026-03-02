Donating Made Easy: Goodwill Picks Up Donations From Your House In South Jersey
You'll be spring cleaning before you know it. Do you know what you're going to do with all of the items you plan to donate? Good news for you. Goodwill will actually come to YOU to pick them up.
If you’re staring at piles of spring cleaning donations and wondering how you’ll ever get this stuff to Goodwill, you’re not alone. Thankfully, there’s a solution. South Jersey folks can take advantage of Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ and Philadelphia’s donation pickup options to make donating clutter a whole lot easier.
Skip The Drop-Off: Goodwill’s Donation Pickup Explained
Life moves fast here in South Jersey. That’s a true statement for me, at least. Sometimes hauling bags of clothing and furniture to a donation center just isn’t in the cards.
With Goodwill’s donation pickup service, you can schedule a pickup for larger items, like furniture and household goods, through their partner, ReSupply. They will come to your home, grab the items, and take them to Goodwill for you. The smaller stuff can be picked up with an arrangement they've made with Uber HERE.
For the larger items, ReSupply can even disassemble furniture or retrieve items from inside your house. It’s the best for people who barely have patience to put the furniture together, let alone take it apart without breaking it.
Small Donations? Goodwill Has Options
Not everything has to be big and bulky. Goodwill also offers convenient pickup solutions for smaller bags and boxes of gently used clothes and household items. The key is making your life easier so you actually donate instead of letting those piles linger.
Donations to Goodwill fund job training and community programs that help local residents with barriers to employment find work and independence. It’s not just clearing space. It’s giving back to the community at the same time.
Before you tackle that closet avalanche, consider using Goodwill’s pickup services and make your spring cleanout both simple and meaningful.
There are a few things, though, that you should keep in mind when getting your items together regarding what Goodwill won't allow you to donate.
New Jersey Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 24 Items
Gallery Credit: Leslie Morgan
10 Reasons NJ's Always The Best State To Live According To A Jersey Native
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal