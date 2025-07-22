Help Bring Bertha&#8217;s Mission Back With Your Clothing Donations

A beautiful South Jersey tradition is making a comeback, and it needs our entire community’s love to get off the ground.

A local woman is relaunching Bertha’s Mission, an incredible initiative under Angels in Motion NJ that gets soap, clothing, and basic necessities into the hands of social workers and their clients.

She got a huge wave of support after sharing her idea online. Now comes the tough part… she said has “zero inventory.” That’s a direct quote from a Facebook post. No worries, though.

That’s where we all come in.

What She Needs Most Right Now

She’s looking for gently used casual clothing for adults and kids, with a special need for men’s items (75% of the clients are men).

If you're decluttering or getting ready to switch up the closets and dressers for the season, here’s what would be amazing to donate:

  • Jeans
  • Hoodies & sweats
  • T-shirts & shorts
  • Leggings
  • Sneakers

Please, no formal wear, suits, business clothes, used underwear/socks, dresses, or swimsuits. Streetwear only, if possible!

Where And How To Donate

You can drop off donations anytime at 37 Lyndhurst Rd in Marmora.

Can’t make the drive? She’s got you! If you’re within 10 miles of Marmora, you can schedule a Tuesday or Thursday pickup (max 5 pickups per day as her car is tiny but mighty!).

The official request form will be live as a PDF soon, and the projected launch date is October 1st.

Let’s help get Bertha’s Mission off the ground again. South Jersey always shows up. Let’s do it again.

