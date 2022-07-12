Even though the Jersey Shore's favorite pachyderm remains covered up and under construction, you can still celebrate Lucy The Elephant's birthday this weekend!

Lucy is about to turn 141 years old!

Get our free mobile app

Ordinarily, her birthday party would be a big event. However, this year, the festivities in Margate have been scaled back a bit while she continues to endure some much needed restoration.

CBS Philly/YouTube CBS Philly/YouTube loading...

Despite her makeover, Lucy The Elephant invites fans to stop out this Saturday, July 16th between 10a-8p for cupcakes (while supplies last) and photo ops with an inflatable baby Lucy.

The Lucy The Elephant gift shop will be open with brand new, limited-edition 141st birthday t-shirts in stock! You can find more details on Lucy's official Facebook page.

The landmark remains veiled by scaffolding and other construction materials during her ongoing makeover. CBS Philly took some amazing aerial video from the skies over 9200 Atlantic Avenue in Margate where Lucy resides.

Here's to hoping Lucy's 142nd birthday celebration next year will be bigger and better than ever!

Muhammad Ali's Former $1.8M Cherry Hill, NJ Home is a Stunner! This McMansion gives off major 'float like a butterfly, sting like a bee' vibes.

South Jersey's Ultimate Ice Cream Guide