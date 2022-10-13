It appears that when punk band Blink-182 announced on social media that they would be playing in Atlantic City on May 28, they let the cat out of the bag on a bigger event coming to the resort town.

After doing some digging, I was looking at where Blink-182 might play, it looks like they will be a part of the new Adjacent Festival, Memorial Day weekend on the beach in Atlantic City.

The Adjacent Festival even started a new social media page, with the handle: @AdjacentAC. Another logo (seen below), was found on their Facebook page, with the AC as the prominent part of the logo.

Blink-182, who hasn't played together in its original form since 2015, will headline the event on May 28, but will be a part of a 2-day festival that will feature pop-punk-emo style bands on the beach it appears.

While no concrete information on what other bands might be playing with Blink-182, you can bet that it will be an awesome two days on the beach in Atlantic City, in what is shaping up to be a great summer of music in the city.

It was previously announced that on May 5-7 will mark the return of the Bamboozle, for its 20-year anniversary show at Bader Field. Bamboozle was an annual three-day music festival from 2003 to 2012, which is coming back in 2023, with Atlantic City as the host.

No bands have been announced, but past acts included: Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, Taking Back Sunday, All American Rejects, Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, and a ton more!

Tickets for this event go on sale Friday, Nov 25.