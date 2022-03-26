Human Corpse Ejected from Van in NJ Accident Friday Afternoon

Cops in North Jersey say a corpse was ejected from a van during a multi-vehicle accident Friday afternoon.

The crash, according to WPIX-TV, happened on Route 17 near Route 4 in Paramus.

The human corpse was in a funeral home vehicle at the time of the collision, which also involved a vehicle pulling a horse trailer.

WBTW-TV reports three people were hospitalized with non-serious injures and the corpse was not damaged.

A horse in the trailer was not injured.

It was not known if any charges were pending.

