Ice Cream Shop In Vineland, NJ, Voted Best In The Whole State

We all scream for ice cream here in the Garden State.... always. It doesn't matter the time of year; most of us could go for ice cream whether it's hot or cold outside, snowing, or a bright and sunny day.

We love ice cream here in New Jersey.

In fact, we love it so much, that a recent survey was conducted in order to find out which Garden State ice cream shop has the best ice cream out of everyone. Here's where you get to cheer, South Jersey. The best ice cream in all the land is right here in Cumberland County.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the thing, though. It almost feels wrong to call this place an "ice cream shop." It's so much more than that....

You see, we've featured this place before because of all the different activities it has to offer. Mini golf, a little library, and an epicenter for community activity and involvement; those are only a few things that set this place apart from other places that sell ice cream.

I'm referring to Serene Custard and Golf in Vineland. They've claimed the top spot on the list for best ice cream here in New Jersey. Judging by how popular it is among locals and out-of-towners alike, it's not hard to see how it wound up there.

That's especially true if you're a fan of soft serve ice cream...

If you want custard (or soft-serve, whatever you want to call it), the folks over at NJ.com have revealed that you won't find a better twist for your cone than Serene's Custard and Golf. Check out the list they've compiled HERE to see if your favorite spot made it into the top 30.

Source: NJ.com

The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors.

Check Out the Insane Creations at This Absecon, NJ Ice Cream Shop Sunryser is a restaurant in Absecon, NJ that also serves the most insane ice cream creations, including spaghetti ice cream!