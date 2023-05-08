Fans of the popular Clam Bar in Somers Point will be happy to know they will be open for their 50th season starting Thursday, May 11 at their longtime location at 910 Bay Ave.

Smitty's Clam Bar or Smitty's as many of the locals call it, is an iconic seafood spot, which was rumored to be for sale. However, we're happy to know they will be back for their 50th season on the bay.

They we open for takeout only in the summers of 2020 and 2021 and was listed for sale. Back in April of 2022, they announced they would be opening again for season 49 and now they will be back for their 50th season.

The restaurant has plenty of great seafood options and is a casual spot for locals and visitors all summer long. Many local teachers and college students work there in the summer months, and tons of people make the drive to try their amazing seafood dishes.

I'm a huge fan of their baked dishes, their dijon, wasabi and lemon, and wine sauces. They offer fishburgers, crabburgers, fried seafood options, and more.

They will be opening for the season on Thursday from 430-9 p.m. and will be closed on Tuesday. The social media posting says they are hoping to start lunches on weekends Memorial Day weekend.

Tons of vacationers have made the drive over the bridge to try Smitty's amazing food and many locals look forward to the day the Clam Bar opens for the season, it means summer is right around the corner.