A South Jersey restaurant could be named one of the best new restaurants in the entire country - and, it all started in the kitchen of an Egg Harbor Township home.

USA Today Names Somers Point Pizza Place as Possible Best Restaurant in the USA

USA Today is out with its nominations for the 10 Best New Restaurants in the country, and one of our new favorites is on the list!

Congratulations to Squares and Fare in Somers Point for being nominated for the honor!

Squares and Fare does mostly carryout business, but they do have a small dining area. Their pizza has been critically acclaimed (Including by me!).

Here's what USA Today says about Squares and Fare:

"Since opening, this humble pizza joint has garnered rave reviews, with some declaring it the best Sicilian-style pie in the state of New Jersey and beyond. The square pies have flaky, thick crusts to support toppings like house-made truffle vodka sauce, burrata, and organic truffle oil. Squares & Fare focuses on top-quality ingredients such as the 24-month aged parmigiano, Cobram Estate olive oil, and scratch-made sauces. The friendly, personal service also keeps customers coming back."

We can't think of a better choice for the 10 Best honor! You can vote by clicking here. At last check, Squares and Fare is in 3rd place out of 20 nominees.

Squares and Fare Started in Egg Harbor Township

Dominic Russo started making pizza for people out of his home in Egg Harbor Township. For awhile, he was known simply as "The Secret Pizza Guy."

In those days you had to go on a website, make a reservation for a pizza and pay for it. When your date and time came along, you pulled into his driveway, and Dom brought out your pizza!

For the past year, Squares and Fare has been located on New Jersey Avenue in Somers Point. Find out more here.

It's my favorite pizza, and once you try it, it might be yours too!

