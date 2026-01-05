Super Big Lottery Prize Won in Somers Point
Did your neighbor appear to have an extra celebration last week?
Sure it was the new year, but was their celebration a little over the top?
We might know why!
Somers Point Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Prize
New Jersey Lottery officials say the New Year was probably a very special time for one South Jersey resident - they hit a $200,000 prize in a scratch off game!
The winning ticket was sold at the Wawa on Shore Road in Somers Point - and it's worth 200K! The Merry Money Tree ticket was purchased on December 29th. It's not known if the winner has filed a claim for their prize. (It's actually possible that the winner doesn't even know they won. Maybe they have yet to scratch off their ticket.)
This is just the latest in a series of big lottery wins in Atlantic County. Other winning tickets were sold in December in Egg Harbor Township and Mays Landing. Each of those wins were over $200,000!
Toms River Lottery Ticket Worth $184,000
Lottery officials say a winning Fast Play Ticket was sold in Toms River last week. The Blast Off to Cash ticket was purchased at the Stop & Shop on Route 37 East and is worth $184,057.
Congratulations to all the big winners!
SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery
