Super Big Lottery Prize Won in Somers Point

Did your neighbor appear to have an extra celebration last week?

Sure it was the new year, but was their celebration a little over the top?

We might know why!

Somers Point Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Prize

New Jersey Lottery officials say the New Year was probably a very special time for one South Jersey resident - they hit a $200,000 prize in a scratch off game!

The winning ticket was sold at the Wawa on Shore Road in Somers Point - and it's worth 200K! The Merry Money Tree ticket was purchased on December 29th. It's not known if the winner has filed a claim for their prize. (It's actually possible that the winner doesn't even know they won. Maybe they have yet to scratch off their ticket.)

This is just the latest in a series of big lottery wins in Atlantic County. Other winning tickets were sold in December in Egg Harbor Township and Mays Landing. Each of those wins were over $200,000!

Toms River Lottery Ticket Worth $184,000

Lottery officials say a winning Fast Play Ticket was sold in Toms River last week.  The Blast Off to Cash ticket was purchased at the Stop & Shop on Route 37 East and is worth $184,057.

Congratulations to all the big winners!

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

