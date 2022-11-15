Thanksgiving will be here before you know it.

Have you solidified your plans yet? We're down to a matter of days at this point, so chances are that you have at least an idea of what you'll be doing day-of. On the off-chance that you don't, however, you might want to ask yourself the question "is it worth it to eat at home this year?"

You certainly wouldn't be the only one pondering that question this year. It's no secret to ANYONE that grocery prices continue to soar. They've been on the up-and-up for a while now. Depending on how many people you plan on celebrating with this year, it turns out that it may be worth it to think about heading to a restaurant for your Thanksgiving feast.

Multiple sources report that grocery prices have increased over 12% from this time last year. That may not sound like a lot, but make no mistake, that's insane. It's wild that a dozen eggs here in the Garden State will currently run you almost five dollars.

The cost of a frozen turkey will run you over 30% more per pound compared to the one you bought for Thanksgiving dinner last year. We haven't even begun to talk about how much the ingredients for everyone's favorite sides will cost you. Potatoes are up about 15%. Let's get serious - it's not a true Thanksgiving dinner without both mashed and sweet potatoes, am I right?

Truth be told, this may be the first year that, for a lot of us, it may be cheaper to go out to eat for Thanksgiving. Not to mention, you'll spare your mental sanity. Still, if you're having a big gathering and everyone is responsible for preparing only one dish, then sure, it'll probably still be worth your while to cook at home.

Only time will tell whether or not we'll see more people in restaurants for their Thanksgiving meal this year.

