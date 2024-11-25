It's been a hard year on plenty of people's wallets. So many people have had to scrimp and save just to make ends meet. Cutbacks have been tough. Lots of people have nothing else to eliminate in order to stretch their money any further.

These financial struggles could cast a dark cloud over plenty of people's Thanksgiving shopping lists this year as grocery prices are still breaking people's budgets during the week of Thanksgiving.

According to information from MoneyGeek, a Thanksgiving meal for six people will run the average American about $157 this year. Of course, groceries are priced differently everywhere in the country. No matter where you go, the cost of things like veggies, breads, and meats will run you something different.

NJ Ranks Among States With Highest Cost Of Thanksgiving Groceries

Everybody knows New Jersey is expensive. To think you wouldn't spend an arm and a leg on groceries for Thanksgiving in the Garden State means you haven't lived here for very long.

The folks at Patch.com have determined that the cost of Thanksgiving groceries for NJ residents living right outside of New York City could be almost $150 this year. Folks living in South Jersey near Philadelphia can expect to spend around $140.

Your holiday baking is likely to cost more in South Jersey, too, this year. Apparently, things like butter, eggs, and other baking items are seeing price hikes. If you live near Philadelphia, you're also spending the most on beer and wine compared to everywhere else in the country.

If you don't have money to waste, make sure you know exactly what ingredients you need to make your Thanksgiving meal. That way, you're not spending anything on grocery items you don't need.

Switching gears here... think we'll actually see snow on Thanksgiving in NJ this year??

